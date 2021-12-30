In the five days since we began a community conversation on gun violence, local police have responded to three shooting scenes, one that left Urbana 17-year-old Jordan Atwater-Lewis dead and another that sent a Champaign 19-year-old to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.
Seventy-five miles away, a former Iroquois County sheriff’s deputy was killed and her partner critically wounded while responding Wednesday night to a complaint about barking dogs in the parking lot of a Bradley hotel (story, A-3). Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic lost her life on a day that began with news of another Illinois law enforcement officer, Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley, being shot and killed while responding to a motorist assist call.
Now that the gun violence epidemic has everyone’s attention, what are we going to do about it? That’s the focus of today’s fifth installment of a special News-Gazette series (turn to A-5).
See something? Say something.