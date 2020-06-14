For two weeks now, people have taken to the streets protesting the senseless deaths of African Americans, particularly of George Floyd, who was tormented and killed by police over a dispute regarding the legitimacy of a $20 bill.
Floyd wasn’t the first African American to be harassed, targeted or die over something so insignificant. The list of trivial affronts toward African Americans, unfortunately, is unending in American history.
False allegations, supposedly whistling at a White woman, a toy gun, a cigarette, a lemonade stand, a barbeque grill, a traffic light, no-turn signal, broken taillight, speeding, jogging, bird watching, loud music, congregating, a hoodie, a mask. All should be seen as maddeningly senseless reasons to target and kill people, but for far too long and for far too many Americans — as demonstrated through prolonged silence or public sanctioning — these everyday considerations are seemingly normal and acceptable reasons for Black people to be harassed and killed.
The videoing of the tortured death of Mr. Floyd stands apart from previous recordings capturing the senseless death of African Americans at the hands of the police, or from someone White deputizing themselves as the police of Black people. The knee on the neck of this Black man metaphorically defined America’s domineering oppressive history with Black people.
It compressed and captured 400-plus years of unacknowledged history, and triggered stressors of the unadulterated anxiety, trauma, pain, even powerlessness, of what life is like as a Black person in America. The video thrust forward one of this nation’s longstanding unacknowledged painful truths.
The truth that regardless of circumstance or persona, Black life does not matter — not equally, at least — in America. The truth that America has had an extremely difficult time fully accepting and treating African Americans as equals in society.
Not amid five decades of “freedom” for Black people following 35 decades of slavery and legalized segregation. Not amid countless videos and photographs capturing the violent history Black people have had with White supremacy, slavery, segregation, systemic racism and the police. Not amid twice electing this nation’s first Black President.
Not even amid a viral contagion disproportionately impacting and killing African Americans.
‘Underemployed, under siege, underfunded, under surveillance ’The video reminded everyday Americans of how uncompassionate and cruel this nation can be when a people are stamped as property (or less than), or a deficit, or a problem from the very day they arrived or were born in this country. Protests to Floyd’s death reveal everyday people’s frustrations. They know America can be better, and African Americans deserve better.
Those protesting come from people who’ve given their all to progressing this nation; whose elders and siblings fought wars to preserve democracy. They’re people who still show up to work despite the risks a viral pandemic poses to their health and safety. People forced to accept racism and denial as everyday facts of life; who care about the well-being of others even when the same is not afforded to them.
They live in communities under-resourced, undernourished, under-educated, underemployed, under siege, underfunded, under surveillance and under the knee of generations of policies and expectations that cared more about preserving slavery and segregation than promoting freedom and equality. They’re people who, as schoolchildren, learned with pride to recite the words of the Preamble, but who, as adults, don’t feel like these words apply or belong to them.
They’re people who feel betrayed every time a senseless death happens in their communities and no one comes to their aid, speaks up or feels the need to remedy their pain. They feel unwanted, unseen, and unheard ... but so desperately want to be seen and heard, without having to resort to the language of riots or confrontations with the police to simply have a conversation about justice and why their lives matter.
‘You are the generation of Americans we’ve awaited’This truth, that Black life, regardless of circumstance, matters less (or not at all) is why people are protesting and shouting ‘Black Lives Matter’ in mass frustration worldwide.
So I humbly request one thing of those protesting. Keep protesting. Keep insisting acknowledgement and justice, not just for George Floyd and the countless others whose lives were unnecessarily cut short, but for yourselves and your futures. Keep protesting so Black lives will matter more tomorrow than they do today. Don’t stop short in your pursuit of happiness. Continue demanding to be seen and heard, not only in protest, but in life, politics and policy. Keep demanding this nation be better.
You are the generation of Americans we’ve awaited — a multiracial, multicultural, intergenerational coalition demanding equality, in belief and practice, for everyone.
So keep protesting. You have no idea how much America needs you.