There are dozens of unsolved murders in the Black community.
Six-and-a-half years later, there has been no justice for Ericka Cox-Bailey, a classmate of mine at Centennial. She was killed walking in Garden Hills — the neighborhood she’d lived in all her life, the neighborhood I’ve lived in all my life — on the way to the store with a friend.
There is a group of people whose whole lives and existence depend upon there being a problem for them to solve. If the problem goes away, they become irrelevant.
The recent unraveling of the Rev. Lekevie Johnson got me thinking: It’s time the community at large learns about a term I like to call “poverty pimps.”
Poverty pimps cross all genders, races and creeds.
The poverty pimps of Champaign County have made minimal progress for the Black community. As gun violence has increased, so have the number of programs to combat poverty.
Some of the people affiliated with the programs have built wealth for themselves and sent their children off to college, but those they vow to help aren’t going to college or building generational wealth.
Too many of them are dying, and too many of those left behind are suffering without any relief from the programs created to help them.
I know. These are my neighbors, my friends.
All of the programs created by poverty pimps have led to jobs and livelihoods — for them — but have had minimal impact on the community. While we’ve done an amazing job as a community employing people to fix the problem, we’ve yet made a slight dent in actually fixing the problem.
When someone benefits from people not doing better and there being a problem, you can’t trust them. When people live off grant money from the community, you can’t trust them. When someone’s only relevance is them solving a problem, do they truly want the problem to go away?
If you continue to allow poverty pimps to be gatekeepers, there isn’t enough government funding to keep our community from the continuous chaos of constant violence.
Ask any past police chiefs why the Community Assistant Team (or CAT team, as we all knew it) that was deployed in Garden Hills was so successful in reducing crime more than a decade ago, and they will tell you it was because of the neighborhood and the police being united.
When the CAT team had a regular presence in Garden Hills, crime went down and the neighborhood changed.
And when it went away, crime and violence in the area went back up.
Do you know who was against the CAT team? Poverty pimps. Do you know who doesn’t live in areas impacted by gun violence? Poverty pimps.
Because they’ve moved up. They are doing better for themselves. (Well, some of them anyway.) And so now, they have all the answers.
We just have to pay them for them.