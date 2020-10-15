CHAMPAIGN — Six years from now, State Farm Center is set to host an NCAA championship.
The NCAA announced future championship sites for a variety of sports on Wednesday, with Champaign selected as the host city for the 2026 NCAA men’s gymnastics championships.
It will mark the third time the event has taken place at State Farm Center, with the venue serving as host in 2019 and also in 2004. Previously, Huff Hall in Champaign hosted the NCAA championships in 1954 and 1961.
Illinois, which has won 10 NCAA titles in its program history, placed fifth at the event in 2019, which Stanford won. The 2019 men’s gymnastics championships in Champaign, held April 19-20, marked the most recent NCAA championships since the 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has wreaked havoc on men’s college gymnastics programs the last seven months, particularly those in the Big Ten. Iowa and Minnesota dropped the sport, leaving only five Big Ten schools — Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State — to still offer the sport. Nationally, only 12 colleges have men’s gymnastics programs.
The men’s gymnastics championships will mark the second NCAA championship event scheduled to take place in Champaign-Urbana this decade. Illinois is slated to host the 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s tennis championships at the Atkins Tennis Center and Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex after having done so in 2013.