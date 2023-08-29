CHAMPAIGN — Local health care providers and community organizations are teaming up to address a growing crisis in Champaign County — not enough nursing home beds to go around.
Launched Tuesday was a new collaborative that will be looking at the need with an eye on attracting quality nursing homes to the local community.
Champaign County Health Care Consumers already gets the calls from agonized people who can’t find long-term care for their loved ones nearby, according to the organization's Executive Director Claudia Lennhoff.
“Unfortunately, too many of the placements are out of town and out of county,” she said.
That organization is part of the new collaborative that also includes Carle Health, Christie Clinic, the Champaign-Urbana Public health District, Health Alliance Medical Plans, OSF HealthCare, United Way of Champaign County and University of Illinois.
Step one is a needs assessment that the Champaign County Board has contracted with the public health district to conduct.
The process is expected to take six months, and will involve community surveys and focus groups for discussion and wrap up with a report, public health Administrator Julie Pryde said.
The collaborative is an offshoot of work already begun by a group calling itself Advocates for Nursing Home Care that formed with the closing of one of Champaign County’s few remaining nursing homes, University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, which was formerly the county nursing home in Urbana.
Cathy Emanuel, an organizer of that group, said state public health data is showing a need for 721 nursing home beds in Champaign County (based on population) that will be 310 beds short by the end of this year.
That’s due to the recent closing of University Rehab and a planned reduction in beds at ClarkLindsey’s Meadowbrook Health Center, she said.
Lennhoff said Champaign County and Champaign-Urbana are regional health care hubs, and yet the local community has a long-term care infrastructure that’s been decimated.
Her organization urges family members with loved ones in long-term care to visit them every day or at least several times a week, but when the long-term care facility is out of the community, that’s difficult to do, Lennhoff said.
“This is happening to families in our community all the time,” she said.
Champaign County has four remaining nursing homes — Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care, Champaign, Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford, ClarkLindsey’s Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana and Accolade Healthcare of Savoy.
As of Tuesday, Country Health and Illini Heritage were both near capacity for their numbers of licensed beds and of Accolade’s 213 licensed beds, 89 were available, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.
The state shows ClarkLindsey with 60 of 83 licensed beds in use, but Emanuel pointed out that facility is planning to reduce to 49 beds.
Total licensed beds doesn’t necessarily mean total beds available, Lennhoff and Emanuel said.
The gender mix of residents, the insurance payer mix, residents’ medical conditions and available staffing also come into play for how many residents a nursing home can accommodate, they said.
The fewer facilities there are in a community, the more those factors can affect how many beds are available, Lennhoff said.