SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state Department of Public Health on Monday announced increased restrictions for residents of Will and Kankakee counties as the COVID-19 positivity rate there remained at or above 8 percent for three consecutive days.
Bars, restaurants and gatherings in those counties, demarcated as Region 7 in the Restore Illinois Plan, are facing similar rules to those implemented over the past five months by state officials trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. The new restrictions, which will take effect Wednesday, are stricter than ones being enforced in Region 4, or the Metro East area of Illinois along the Missouri border. They do not apply to schools.
Establishments serving food and alcohol cannot serve customers indoors, and all outdoor consumption must end at 11 p.m. Patrons must be served at tables placed 6 feet apart, in observation of social distancing guidelines. Reservations will be required. Employees cannot allow customers to assemble inside or outside while waiting for a table, alcoholic beverages or to leave. Bars must remove stools to discourage patrons from congregating.
Other rules include limiting social events to 25 people, or one quarter of a space’s capacity. Party buses will be banned, and casinos and other gaming establishments must close at 11 p.m.
The Department of Public Health said it “continues to monitor each region in the state for several key indicators to identify early, but significant increases of COVID-19 transmission in Illinois, potentially signifying resurgence.” Those include an increasing COVID-19 case count while hospital capacity concurrently drops.
If, over a two-week period, the virus positivity rate drops to 6.5 percent or below, both regions 4 and 7 can reopen to the degree allowed under the Restore Illinois Plan.
In Region 4 last week, the governor announced mitigation efforts requiring bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. and limiting seating in those establishments to six people per table. Bars are being instructed to seat people only at tables and to remove bar stools to prevent gathering around the bar.
While some of the restrictions were the same in both regions, indoor service for patrons was not yet prohibited under the rules in Region 4.