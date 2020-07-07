In 1920, a crowd of thugs in a speeding automobile hurled a beer bottle through the glass of Elmer White’s sedan, painfully cutting his daughter. The girl was a passenger in the car as it passed through Mayview. It is believed that it might be the same people who deliberately crashed into Deputy Sheriff Davis’ car yesterday.
In 1970, Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt has ordered the city council public safety committee to look into charges that peace marchers were not properly protected during the July 4 parade. Several people told the city council that spectators attacked the peace marchers while police stood by and did nothing.
In 2005, the city of Urbana plans to seek a $560,000 grant to help pay for constructing a 2-mile bicycle path along Illinois 130 in east Urbana. If all goes well, construction of the 8-foot-wide concrete path along the west side of Illinois 130, between Windsor Road and U.S. 150, could begin in the fall of 2006. Urbana Public Works Director William Gray said a public hearing to get public input about the grant application will be held before the city council meeting.