In 1920, there has been much criticism of the manner in which this year’s Fourth of July celebration at Crystal Lake Park was conducted, resulting today in a disclaimer of all responsibility by the Urbana Association of Commerce that next year’s celebration will be free to everyone.
In 1970, the Champaign Board of Local Improvements held a public hearing on proposed lighting improvements in the northwest section of the UI campus. Most people opposed new streetlights, saying the existing ones were adequate.
In 2005, the oldest man of a group of five fishing buddies was killed in a boating collision on Clinton Lake. The man who crashed into the pontoon has been arrested for driving a boat while under the influence of alcohol. Robert Eugene Tharp, 82, of Farmer City, died in the accident.