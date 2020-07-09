In 1920, the police were called to the home of Cauth Lane to find that Mrs. Lane had thrown a jelly jar at her husband, striking him in the head and leaving an ugly gash. The officers were deeply touched when the two daughters of the couple led them to the hiding place of a pair of razors, explaining that they had hidden them in fear.
In 1970, a slate of Republican candidates for the UI Board of Trustees will be considered at the state Republican convention in Peoria later this month. The GOP slate includes incumbents W. Clement Stone of Chicago, Dr. Earl Walker of Harrisburg and newcomers William Karnes of Flossmoor and state Rep. Francis I. Dawson of Evanston.
In 2005, a quiet revolution is coming to an end in Urbana, as a quiet revolutionary moves to Mexico. Hugh Phillips founded El Centro por los Trabajadores a decade ago to help migrant workers who spoke Spanish and American Indian languages. At 72, Phillips is retiring to the Puebla area south of Mexico City.