URBANA — A 22-year-old Champaign man who used a BB gun to rob a man in a city park was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
Kejuan Jenkins’ attorney, George Vargas, described his client as someone who was filled with “bravado” but did not injure his victim. It was not enough to sway Judge Tom Difanis to a sentence of probation.
A jury convicted Jenkins, who last lived in the 1200 block of Crispus Drive, in August of aggravated robbery for holding up a Champaign man on Feb. 10 in Douglass Park.
Penalties ranged from probation to 15 years behind bars.
The man testified that he had recently moved to the area from California and was working at a kiosk in the mall when he saw Jenkins. He asked Jenkins if he had access to drugs and Jenkins agreed to meet him that night at Douglass Park.
Instead of selling the victim drugs, Jenkins produced a beige handgun, ordered the man to the ground and robbed him.
Champaign police detective Robert Sumption linked Jenkins to the crime after another crime, about a week later, in which Jenkins was carrying a backpack with BBs and a magazine for a BB gun and a beige and black BB gun was found nearby.
To aggravate Jenkins’ sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had Sumption testify about numerous phone calls between Jenkins and others while he’s been in jail. In some, he talked about getting a real gun when released, threatening to harm another man recently arrested, and pulling a gun on a person at Market Place Mall in April.
Sumption also said Jenkins was arrested in May for aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled that beige handgun on a Mass Transit District driver, upset with the woman because she wouldn’t give him directions.
In Jenkins’ defense, his mother testified that her son’s behavior changed for the worse around age 16 when he overheard a conversation between her and her estranged husband in which the husband denied that Jenkins was his son.
She said he also suffers from attention deficit disorder but “wouldn’t hurt a fly.”
When her son learned he was about to become a father next month, she said he tried to get a second job so he could show his child a better life.
Alferink argued for the 10-year sentence, saying that Jenkins had two juvenile convictions in his past before he ever overheard the conversation between his parents and that he was on parole for an adult conviction out of Georgia for robbery, assault and entering a vehicle, when he committed the holdup in Douglass Park.
“Even if it was a BB gun, the victim didn’t know that,” she said.
Vargas countered that Jenkins was young and engaged in boastful bravado in his jail phone calls. He also urged the judge to give him a chance at probation to “break the cycle of children being born ... without fathers.”
“He made a stupid decision and saw an opportunity to make a quick buck from the most unsympathetic victim ever,” Vargas argued.
Jenkins apologized to his mother and for his actions, saying he wants to turn his life around and care for his child.
Difanis agreed with Vargas that the robbery victim was unsympathetic, that Jenkins probably had no intention of harming him since he was using a BB gun, and that he had engaged in bravado in his calls.
But he said Jenkins’ act of pulling a gun on an MTD bus driver was “an indication he has serious issues and is potentially prone to violence. That speaks volumes about his rehabilitative potential.”
“Quite frankly, this young man is dangerous,” Difanis said.
Jenkins was given credit for 160 days served and is eligible for day-for-day good time in prison.