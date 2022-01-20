URBANA — A Champaign man with previous felony convictions is headed to prison for 10 years for having a gun he was not allowed to have.
Cody Taylor, 24, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Hedge Road, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Jan. 28 he had a loaded gun in a car.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Urbana police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue because it had no license plates. Taylor was one of its three occupants.
Police found cannabis and the loaded gun. Taylor admitted the cannabis was his but denied knowledge of the gun.
Fletcher said that Taylor’s fingerprint was later found on the gun by the state crime lab.
Other charges of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis in that case were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Also dismissed was an unrelated aggravated battery charge stemming from a Jan. 18, 2021, alleged attack on a man at a gas station in Champaign.
Fletcher said Taylor had previous convictions for aggravated robbery, deceptive practices, and violation of bail bond.
He is eligible for day-for-day good time on his prison sentence and was given credit for 106 days served.
He was also ordered to forfeit the gun, ammunition and cannabis to the Urbana Police Department.