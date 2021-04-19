Champaign Police say a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday morning, but they say she is expected to survive.
Lieutenant Geoff Coon says officers were called at around 12:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Mattis Avenue after a report of shots fired.
Coon says once on scene, they located a house that was struck 14 times by gunfire and quickly learned that a 14-year-old girl was inside suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her lower back.
Coon says she was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery and is currently recovering.
He says the preliminary investigation indicates that the house was fired on from outside the home. A total of four people were inside the residence when the shooting occurred.
Anyone with video footage of the area or information on the shooting is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.