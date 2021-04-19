Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.