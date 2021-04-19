CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police said 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday morning, but she is expected to survive.
Lt. Geoff Coon said officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Mattis Avenue after a report of shots fired.
Once on scene, Coon said, they found a house that was struck 14 times by gunfire and learned that the girl inside suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower back.
Coon said she was taken to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery and was said to be recovering Monday.
Coon said the preliminary investigation indicates the house was fired upon from outside. Four people were inside the residence at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 217-351-4545 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” app.