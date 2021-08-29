CHAMPAIGN - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in north Champaign Saturday.
Police said he was a passenger in a car near Market and Eureka streets when another car pulled up beside the one he was in, fired and drove off.
The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle for what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.
It was at least the second of the day involving a person being shot.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 1:45 a.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Clark Street in Champaign where there was an exchange of gunfire in a large group.
Police could use surveillance video from either area to help them find the shooters. If you can help, call the department at 217-351-4545.
Those with information who want to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app
Confirmed shots fired calls are nearing 180 in Champaign for the year.