URBANA — A second teen has been charged with the murder of a young woman in Champaign last month.
Thomas Woodson, 16, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Prairie Green, Urbana, was charged Wednesday with the first-degree murder of Nizeri L. Carter.
He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bond and is due back in court Dec. 21 for a probable-cause hearing.
Woodson made his first court appearance Wednesday before Judge Brett Olmstead.
The 18-year-old Champaign woman was fatally shot about 4:50 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 1100 block of North Elm Street by two masked men.
She died a few hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital, a victim of multiple shots.
Already in custody at the Champaign County Jail is Keshawn Brown, 18, of Urbana.
He was arrested in Bloomington Nov. 29 and charged with four counts of first-degree murder alleging he personally discharged a gun that killed her.
The charges against Woodson also include counts of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, alleging that he fired a gun in her direction, intending to kill her.
Woodson was identified early on in the investigation and was arrested in Georgia on Dec. 2. He was returned to Urbana and is now in the Juvenile Detention Center.
Juveniles charged with murder are automatically transferred to adult court for prosecution.
Conviction of first-degree murder carries penalties ranging from 20 to 60 years in prison plus an additional 25 years if it can be proven that the defendant personally discharged the gun that killed the victim.
Champaign police were assisted in their search for Woodson by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Of the nine homicides in Champaign this year, police have made arrests in eight of the cases.