CHAMPAIGN — A 16-year-old girl is the latest victim in the onslaught of gun violence in Champaign.
About 10:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 300 block of West Bradley Avenue and found the girl with a single non-life-threatening gunshot to her lower body.
Police learned she had been sitting on the porch of a home with others when the shooter drove by in a gray sedan, opened fire and kept going. No one else was reported injured.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported to be stable.
If anyone in the area has surveillance video, call Champaign police to share it at 217-351-4545. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, or online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Shots fired calls in Champaign are around 170 for the year.