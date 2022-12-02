Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with showers. Low 24F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers. Low 24F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.