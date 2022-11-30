URBANA — A 17-year-old from Champaign is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond for the murder of another teen.
But police and prosecutors are releasing very few details of what they believe Keshawn Brown did to warrant such a high bond after charging him with the murder of Nizeri L. Carter, 18.
Ms. Carter was shot inside a car in the 1100 block of North Elm Street in Champaign just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Police initially said two masked gunmen approached the car and fired.
Brown made his first appearance in Champaign County before Judge Brett Olmstead on Wednesday after being arrested in Bloomington on Tuesday.
Olmstead read Brown the five counts of murder that Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had filed. All the counts allege in slightly different language that Brown personally fired a gun that led to her death. One of the counts alleges that happened while he was attempting to rob her.
Olmstead then asked the prosecutor for a summary of the facts surrounding the crime, but she told him that information had previously been given in chambers to Judge Roger Webber on Nov. 10, prompting Webber to issue the arrest warrant for Brown with the high bond.
However, she did tell Olmstead that Brown, who will turn 18 Saturday, was arrested with other family members in Bloomington on Tuesday where they were allegedly “casing a Target” store.
Champaign County detention center Superintendent Keith Willis went to Bloomington on Tuesday to pick up Brown to drive him to Urbana but en route Brown escaped briefly from Wilis, bit him and broke his skin, Alferink said.
Willis delivered Brown to the Champaign police station where he was being questioned and there, Brown picked up a body camera that was on a table recording his interview and threw it at a wall, she said.
Alferink further said Brown is on parole for a 2021 reckless discharge of a firearm case for which he was sentenced to juvenile prison.
At the request of Brown’s father, Olmstead appointed Brian King of Champaign to represent Brown. He is due back in court with him Friday.
At a minimum, if convicted of the murder charges, Brown faces 20 to 60 years in prison.