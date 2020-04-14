URBANA — A Champaign teenager on parole for robbery has been charged with allegedly shooting a man outside a Champaign apartment complex Saturday morning for reasons not clear to authorities.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said because of the crime, Amarion Wright, 17, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, will be tried as an adult.
Within hours of the shooting, Wright was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and arrested Monday after a brief chase by police. He made his first court appearance before Judge Tom Difanis Tuesday.
Rietz said the 20-year-old man who was hit by gunfire that apparently went in and out of his chest without seriously injuring him told Champaign police he did not know why anyone would shoot him and that he did not see the shooter. Police could locate no eyewitnesses at the apartment complex.
Rietz said just before 10 a.m. Saturday, police were sent to the Windcrest Apartments, 404 Edgebrook Drive, C, for multiple shots fired.
“They did not find a victim. He had left and was taken to Carle by another civilian,” Rietz said.
However, police did find 13 shell casings on the parking lot. In fairly short order, they were able to look at surveillance video that showed a dark grey hatchback car arrive in the lot at 9:51 a.m. The front seat passenger got out, walked to the rear of the car, and fired a gun toward the west several times before getting back in the car that took off.
The man who was hit could not be seen in the video but he told police he was walking toward the building to visit his girlfriend. He ran inside after being hit. He was released from Carle Hospital later Saturday.
Later in the afternoon, police received information about the dark grey car and interviewed witnesses who identified Wright as the alleged shooter. They gave detailed information about what he was wearing and the gun he had.
Police then checked his social media accounts and found a photo of Wright that showed him wearing a jacket similar to the puffy coat the shooter was wearing and brandishing a semi-automatic gun that also matched the description of the gun given by the witnesses.
Based on that information, Judge Adam Dill signed an arrest warrant for Wright on Saturday, setting bond at $150,000.
On Monday, Champaign police spotted Wright about 12:30 p.m. near Kenwood and Springfield. He was wearing clothing similar to the clothing that the shooter had on in the video. Wright ran behind a shed, where police found him and a .380-caliber handgun with an extended magazine, Rietz said.
They obtained a search warrant for his apartment and located .380-caliber ammunition. However, the shell casings found at the Windcrest apartments were of a different caliber.
Rietz said she would likely add charges later in Wright’s case based on the possession of the .380-caliber handgun.
If convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm, Wright faces a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years.
Rietz said he was released from the Department of Juvenile Justice in late February for a 2016 robbery adjudication. That same year, he had a separate adjudication for mob action.
He is being held in the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.