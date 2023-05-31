SIBLEY — A 17-year-old male died Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Ford County.
A release issued Wednesday by the Ford County sheriff's office indicates the office, along with Gibson Area Ambulance Services and the Sibley Fire Department, responded to a single-vehicle accident at 500 East and 1200 North roads in Sibley at approximately 3:07 p.m. Tuesday.
A vehicle occupied only by a 17-year-old male from the Gibson City area was northbound on 500 East just south of its intersection with 1200 North at the time of the accident, according to the press release.
"The driver lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway, entering the ditch on the east side of the road (and) striking a utility pole," the sheriff's office said. "The vehicle then rolled several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.
"After the driver was assessed on the scene by medical personnel, it was determined he succumbed to his injuries."