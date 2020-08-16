An 18-year-old from Gifford died after the bicycle he was riding along U.S. 136 was struck by a car around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Matthew J. Correll, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene at U.S. 136 near County Road 2400 East, east of Gifford. A second bicyclist, a 15-year-old, also was injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The initial coroner's release said the victim was 13. However, a report from Illinois State Police said he was 18.
U.S. 136 was closed for about seven hours, reopening shortly before 4 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.