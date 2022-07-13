URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he was armed when he had drugs for sale last year has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Jonathon Ruffin, 38, whose last known address was in the 3700 block of Harbor Estates Lane, pleaded guilty to armed violence on Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
In return for his plea to the Class X felony, which carried a minimum term of 15 years behind bars, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed several other charges of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cocaine against Ruffin, a multiple-convicted felon.
The charge stemmed from Ruffin’s arrest on Dec. 1 after Champaign officers tried to stop him for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign.
He did not pull over right away, officers said, and they could see items being tossed out of the vehicle.
When the vehicle did stop, police smelled cannabis and searched it, finding two one-gram bags of crack cocaine in the center console.
Ruffin had $2,340 cash on him and denied that he had thrown anything from the vehicle. His passenger told police he had.
Tracing the path of flight, police found an additional 40 grams — more than an ounce — of crack cocaine in smaller bags and a loaded, stolen handgun.
Court records show that Ruffin has previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of cannabis, aggravated battery, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and several driving-related offenses.
Ruffin was given credit on his sentence for 225 days already served and is eligible for day-for-day good time.