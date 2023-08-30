RANTOUL — Police in Rantoul are investigating a fourth report of shots fired in two days.
This time a 19-year-old man was shot in the jaw Tuesday night but police have been unable to speak to him.
Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said officers were alerted at 6:29 p.m. that shots had been fired near the 1600 block of Lowry Drive and that someone was possibly hit. Officers couldn’t immediately find anyone but witnesses reported hearing shots, then saw two people run down Short Street to the east who got in a cream-colored sedan.
Bouse said the car went to Carle Foundation Hospital, where the 19-year-old man was being treated.
Bouse said police found several shell casings near a house in the 1600 block of Lowry but aren’t sure how many shots were fired. Witnesses reported hearing as few as five and as many as 20.
A house and a vehicle in that area were also damaged by gunfire, he said.
About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a teen-age boy was shot in the hand as he slept in his home in the 700 block of Cantonment Avenue. Another child and two adults were also present.
And on Monday, police received reports of shots fired about 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Briarcliff Drive and at 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Embassy Row.
Rantoul police have received 93 reports of shots fired to date this year; five involving injury to people and five with property damage only.