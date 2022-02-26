CHAMPAIGN — A 19-year-old man was reported in serious condition late Saturday after suffering what authorities described as a life-threatening gunshot wound in Champaign.
Champaign police say officers were called to the 1500 block of West Kirby Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they learned a man had been taken to a local hospital by personal transport and later underwent surgery.
According to the preliminary investigation, police say, a male subject exited a black SUV and began shooting in the direction of an apartment building at 4:54 p.m. Saturday. Seven shell casings were collected by police, with evidence confirming that gunfire damaged an entry door at the apartment building. No arrests have been made, police said.
Police urged any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to contact them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.