OGDEN TOWNSHIP — Two Ogden men are dead after a single-vehicle accident in rural Champaign County on Monday.
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's office, the 58-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger were killed when their northbound vehicle — traveling at a high rate of speed — lost control and hit a guardrail on County Road 2700E near 1700N just before 6 p.m. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected through the vehicle's open roof, deputies said.
The investigation continues. The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Champaign County coroner.