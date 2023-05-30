Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
SAVOY — Among the countless Memorial Day observances across the area Monday was a special tribute at The Windsor of Savoy, where 20 residents — all military veterans — received quilts of valor.
With the Windsor Singers providing the music — including the theme songs of the military branches of service — the program was a mix of remembering those who gave their lives while serving and those who have served their country.
The local Quilts of Valor chapter, headed up by Kay Miller, honored residents from three branches.
From the Air Force: Mike Good, Dick Harvey, Joe Peloquin and Don Whitsitt.
From the Army: Don Denny, Ron Egan, Richard Foster, Harvey Hodges, Dick Jaeger, George Miley, Donald Roberts, Dale Tutje, Dan Van Meter and Bob Whitt.
From the Navy: David Anderson, Ralph Butler, Bernie Dunn, Bob Espeseth, Eugene Hall and Richard Newman.
In addition to prayer, traditional poems were read, and a ceremony was conducted involving the laying of the poppies for residents who had passed away.
After the traditional Navy song “Eternal Father Strong to Save,” Sam Taber played “Taps” on the harmonica.
Quilts of Valor is a national foundation with “the mission to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing” quilts, Miller said.
The local chapter is affiliated with the Illini Country Stitchers Quilt Guild.
More than 330,000 quilts have been awarded nationwide.