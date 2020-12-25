2020-21 High School Confidential: Merry Christmas
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
On to this week's report:
Academy High
On Dec. 11, the first Humanities Studio gallery event saw students present works of art and literature that exemplified themes such as race, class and mental health. Senior Paige Dahl used the opportunity to create a digital art piece titled “A Concealed Feeling” which explored the feeling of isolation that can occur when suffering from mental health issues.
— Cassandra Colmenares
Armstrong-Potomac
To celebrate upcoming winter break and lift spirits for finals, students and staff had dressup days from Dec. 9-15. The lineup consisted of Christmas Sweater Day, Tinsel Thursday, Pajama Day, Christmas At The Beach and Favorite Christmas Character Day. Pictured: Rylee Showalter and Reece Adkins on Pajama Day.
— Mason McMasters
Bismarck-Henning
Students celebrated the last days of school before break by participating in Christmas Spirit Week. They wore Christmas socks, pajamas, masks, ugly sweaters and dressed as Christmas movie characters. Pictured: Andrew Stephens and Ava Robinson on Pajama Day.
— Morgan Miller
Blue Ridge
Some of the staff and students dressed up in the spirit of the holiday season. Pictured: Kendra Jones; and Ashlyn Voyles, Morgan Droz, Grace Coffey, Gena Lagle and Sami Boogeren.
— Courtney Shane
Champaign Central
While waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to lift, members of the volleyball team and two coaches last Thursday took to Zoom to open Christmas gifts they had delivered earlier in the week.
— Kitty Rossow
Chrisman
With many remote learners this semester, teachers chose students who they thought excelled from home and presented them awards.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
Despite a delayed season, the girls’ basketball team and two coaches had its annual Christmas party.
— Audrey Kaeb
DeLand-Weldon
Students and staff spent the days leading up to break dressing up for holiday spirit week Pictured: Ava Austin and Kaden Weisman on pajama day.
— Chloe Becker
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
After a week of final exams to wrap up the first semester, Santa and his elves came to spread holiday cheer. Staff members Gary Coit, Tim Nuss and Lisa Farmer will be retiring, and the students gave them a send-off and thanked them for their time at GCMS.
— Haven Hathaway
Judah Christian
Magaly Rogers’ Spanish classes — from freshmen to seniors — prepared Spanish dishes for their families as part of their final projects. In addition, students explained each step of the cooking process in Spanish. Pictured: Abi Tapuaiga’s “Gallo Pinto con Platoons Fritos” and Elise Coulter’s “Sorullitos de Maiz”
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
The school announced its new National Honors Society inductees, recognized for leadership, academics and integrity. The list: Ty Egan, Mary Thayn, Jaylnn Ford, Carson Houser, Morgan Shreves, Gavin Melton, Nick Payne and Danielle Bogle.
— Emerson Tarr
Monticello
The Monticello Madrigals went Christmas caroling throughout the school, performing for high school students as well as fourth- and fifth-graders. Pictured, left to right: Rin Culpepper, Sophie Happ, Evan Henrard, Reagan Pyatt and Noah Beem.
— Clara Rudolph
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Taylor Mennenga (top), surrounded by Nancy Hofer and Timothy Hess, was named November’s student of the month. A week’s worth of dressup days played out ahead of winter break: Monday (camoflauge), Tuesday (pajamas), Wednesday (jearsey), Thursday (movie character) and Friday (ugly sweater). Pictured: Drew Diesburg, Mennenga and Kendal Normile show off their jerseys; Kate Wilson, Daniel Busby and Landon Wilson in PJs.
— Taylor Mennenga
St. Joseph-Ogden
Leading up to Christmas break, Marshall Schacht collected for the Toys For Tots charity program. He challenged two separate groups of students — Maroon and Columbia Blue — to see who could raise the most money.
Marron raised $83 and Columbia $181. Also, student council sold cookies and raised more than $100 for Toys For Tots.
“Students were very generous this year. They want to make a difference,” Schacht said.
— Kylie Duckett
St. Thomas More
Throughout remote learning, Sammy the Saber has been on the move for students to guess where he is located. The location of Sammy is revealed in the morning announcements sent each week.
— Maci Walters
Salt Fork
Students and staff dressed in festive attire for Friday’s "Christmas Party." Dustin Dees (pictured) and Darcy Shepherd held a trivia game, as students and teachers answered questions via chromebooks to win prizes. Pictured: Amelia Birge, Macie Russell and Hayden Chew; also pictured: Bennett Cary, Kailey Frischkorn, Kendall Cooley, Derrek Richards and Jackson Dines.
— Olivia Chew