KING, Wis. — A recent Champaign Central graduate died Saturday morning in Wisconsin when the canoe he was riding in capsized.
Drew Adams, 18, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lincoln County coroner Paul C. Proulx. The incident occurred on Lake Alice in the town of King, about 75 miles southwest of Green Bay.
According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s office news release, the office’s dispatch center received a call at 1:30 a.m. reporting a missing boater from a capsized canoe. Local dive teams recovered the body of Adams later in the morning, and he was determined to have died of drowning.
“At this time the investigation shows this is an accidental drowning. No other contributing factors are known at this time,” the release said.
The news release indicates the emergency call “advised that two people had been in the canoe which had capsized, and that one of the occupants was able to swim to shore.” The release does not include a name of the second occupant.
Adams played football and baseball at Champaign Central. He was the son of Harold and Prudence Adams.
Drew Adams graduated from high school earlier this week, and a Twitter post from Harold Adams one week ago includes images of Drew and other 2020 Central graduates involved in a small neighborhood parade to celebrate their graduation.
An email was sent Saturday morning by Central Principal Joe Williams to the Maroons’ student body, in response to Adams’ death.
”Today, we received tragic news that one of our students, Drew Adams, 2020 Central graduate, died from injuries he suffered during a boating accident last night in Wisconsin,” Williams said in the email. “Drew’s death has had a major impact on our students, staff and community, and our thoughts are with his family in this difficult time.”
Williams said in the email that Central is offering virtual and over-the-phone meetings with its crisis team for students affected by Adams’ death.