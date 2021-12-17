2021-22 HIgh School Confidential: Week 12
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area.
This year's panel:
Academy High: William Ding
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
Bement: Addie Fritz
BHRA: Paili Davis
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial: Blake Burr, Montez Dubose
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
Fisher: Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Judah Christian: Lydia Lowry, Abi Tapuaiga
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
Salt Fork: Olivia Birge
Scharlman: Evan Sherer
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Unity: Maddie Reed
Urbana: Park Mitchell
Villa Grove: Molly Little
Westville: Bryce Burnett
On to this week's report:
Academy High
The after-school rock band had its first gig at Boomerangs Bar & Grill in Urbana. Owner Tom Grassman, who hosted the private event, provided instruction. Pictured: Ian Weible, Shannon Weible, Sam Laufenberg, Cassidie Patten, Sterling Gramly, Corban Eagles, Forrest Robeson and Rowan Miller.
— William Ding
ALAH
The Knight Shift dressed in pajamas for last Friday's boys' basketball game against crosstown rival Arthur Christian, cheering the Knights on to victory.
— Sarah Rafferty
Bement
Monticello and Bement held their annual Lifesavers retreat at the Allerton Mansion, where students participated in trust-building exercises and learned about suicide prevention among other topics. Participants spent Sunday night at the mansion or the nearby Gate House before rising early for Monday’s graduation ceremony.
— Addie Fritz
Blue Ridge
Voice of Democracy participants were awarded certificates and monetary prizes for their entrees. Alex Blake (left) earned third place, Conner Otto (right) was second and Sarah Whitehouse (center) first. The awards were presented by the Fred O’Malley VFW in Farmer City.
— Sarah Whitehouse
Centennial
The school’s jazz bands, Expressions choir, orchestra and student-led combos performed at Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign. It’s an annual excursion for the jazz bands; this year marked the addition of orchestra and choir and allowed band directors and choir teachers to showcase the talents of their students to the community. Pictured: Tiffany Nguyen, Maya Ramavarapu, Faith Tsou, Eric Vo, Amanda Hahn and Zion Chesson.
— Blake Burr
Cissna Park
Music department helds its annual fun-filled Madrigals as the gym was turned into a castle and students dressed in Renaissance clothing to take on the look of a queen, king, servants, jokers and singers. Among those pictured: Julia Edelman, Katie Hyblert, Harley Young, Taylor Kaeb, Brooklyn Stadeli, Trent Schmid, Keegan Reed, Issac Phelan, Mavrick Grice, Joel Yergler and Noah Phelan.
— Emma Morrical
Champaign Central
Homecoming festivities were moved from September to December due to the pandemic. Like normal, students participated in spirit week leading up to the homecoming game, Friday’s 64-51 boys’ basketball loss to Danville (photo by Zoe Surles). Saturday’s homecoming dance was held in renovated Combes Gym. Pictured: queen Genesis Gebil and her escort, Traevon Parnell; and homecoming king Shaffer Bauer.
— Lucy Moss
Chrisman
Jeff Nelson led the band — grades 5-12 — during the annual Christmas concert. There were also a few members who volunteered to play for the retired teachers luncheon at the Hidden Garden Antiques & Tea Room in Chrisman.
— Reese Anderson
Danville
The school’s Future Problem Solvers visited the Cannon Place, a development for homeless veterans and their families at VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville. The group is working to bring resources to help the residents of the apartment building. Pictured: Members of FPS — Cameron Feuerborn, Ethan Fox and Isaiah Easton — with Clyde, a resident, and a cabin that he has been making out of sticks and rocks he found around the building.
— Kedzie Griffin
Fisher
Spanish 4 class toured school and sang Christmas carols to get students in the holiday spirit. Pictured, left to right: Jacob Reynolds, Shaughn McGuire, Landen Sprau, Riley Parks, Mia Musick, Isabella Hallden, Katie Landers and Jordan Fitzgerald
— Krista Martin
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
The school celebrated holiday spirit week heading into finals, band and chorus performing a Christmas concert and the annual seniors luncheon taking place. A Christmas tree was decorated by students and staff members throughout the week.
— Chloe Brock
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The school’s Illinois State Scholars include Emily Hood, Aiden Phillips, Braylen Kean, Sadie Christensen and Lucy Keigher.
— Emily Hood
Heritage
Brodie Meneely and Bri Struck were crowned homecoming king and queen last weekend. Attendants included freshmen Madi Wilson and Robert Holloman, sophomores Lilli Montgomery and Zach Ruwe and juniors Katy Learned and Timmy Wilson. King and queen Candidates included Cory Stewart, Konner Pearman, Sam Gilbert, Lily Ploense, Torie Rothermel and Aly Davis.
— Torie Rothermel
Hoopeston Area
Cheerleaders have been working hard and providing support for the boys’ basketball team ahead of the annual county competition in Danville.
— Emily Ray
Judah Christian
Secondary students celebrated Christmas Spirit Week with games, snacks and a costume theme each day. Students also collected canned food for Restoration Urban Ministries in an E.L.F. (Everybody Loves Food) Drive. Thursday’s theme was “nativity” and the senior class went all out. Pictured, from left to right: (back row) Abi Tapuaiga, Preslee Stahl, Eva Pearce-Shields, Ally Aardsma, Piper Hawk, Colin Magenheimer, Evan Payan, Garrett Kasbergen, Sam Tschetter and Izik Settles; (middle row) Magaly Rogers, Lydia Lowry, Kaitlyn Januzik, Paula King, Selah King and Mae Thomas; (front row) Zane Coulter, Summer Hollis, Ella Carder and Misa Rodriguez.
— Lydia Lowry and Abi Tapuaiga
Mahomet-Seymour
The student section was fired up for last Friday night's boys’ basketball game against Effingham, dressing up in a country theme and cheering the Bulldogs on to victory.
— Tinley Peters
Milford
At Iroquois County’s Daughters of American Revolution/Sons of American Revolution Good Citizens banquet, winners Will Teig and Alivia Schmink were recognized.
— Alivia Schmink
Monticello
Student council sponsored Christmas Spirit Week, including dressup days and cookie and hot chocolate sales during lunch. Money from the sales went to buy gift cards for families in Monticello. On Friday, students wore their favorite Christmas sweaters. Pictured: Emily Steffes and Chase Yohnka; and seniors Jackson Grambart, Tristan Foran and Jacob Tackett.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
As part of National Honor Society’s donation drive for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter, there was a competition between homerooms for items collected. The end total: 235 items, including canned dog and cat food, dry food, laundry detergent, paper towels, toys and leashes. Over the weekend, students delivered donations to the facility in Danville. Pictured: NHS members Madison Doan, Natalie Garrison, Katie Reffett and Ashlynn Pinnick.
— Madison Doan
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Madrigals gave their performance, “A Musical, Magical, Mostly Merry Madrigal”, written and directed by Tyler Harr. It included a variety of songs like “Sing We Now of Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Silent Night.” The cast included Isabella Martinez, Keegan Medlock, Magdalena Neff, Grace McCoy, Layla (Nyx) Ostendorf, Vincent Parker, Johnathon Cole, Ella Linder, Theresa Domingo Gumecindo, Sam Hewerdine and Abi Worstell. Musicians included Gray York, Emma Keenan, Emily Bormet, Von Lane and Jazz Anders.
— Sidney Murphy
Rantoul
During a pre-winter break spirit week, Tuesday’s them was ‘Anything But A Backpack’ as students brought shopping carts, plants, sleds among other items. PIctured, left to right: Taylor Mennenga (sled), Siera Chipman (shopping bag) and Ozzie Gonzalez (laundry basket).
— Mary Cuppernell
St. Joseph-Ogden
The varsity competitive cheer team competed at Farmington last weekend and qualified for Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association State in January. Pictured, left to right: (back row) Anna Synder, Ava Meyer, Morgan Cramer, Emily Jeffries, Gracie Warns, Emma Rydell and Kyle Meccoli; (front row) Leah Finley, Joleena Reynolds, Regan Uden, Katie Oehmke and Alexis Taylor.
— Regan Uden
St. Thomas More
Among those who performed at the school’s annual Madrigals dinner: seniors Abby Deptula, Grace Kreps, Anna Craddock, Abbie Vessell, Miia Popovics and Emily Ritter. Students also acted as servers for the evening to keep the theme of the Madrigals feast alive.
— Bailey McMahon
Shiloh
Student council and Future Farmers of America’s annual food drive benefitted 43 families and 141 people. A total of 42 businesses =donated over $3,000 and more. Pictured: Izzy Hoth organizing Hamburger Helper; and Will Benner and Kelsey Luth.
— Josephine Carroll
Tuscola
The boys’ basketball program reached 1,500 on Friday Night against Uni High. Afterward, players from past teams were part of the celebration which included a presentation from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Assocation.
— Amelia Bosch
Uni High
On Dec. 7, Spanish 3 students, led by teacher Juan Socarras, took a day off from vocabulary and grammar to participate in the tradition of cooking during class. Students brought a variety of ingredients such as ground beef, onions, tomatoes, beans and cheese to create their own tacos. Students also made own piña coladas, chips, salsa and churros. On Dec. 8, Sprabitat Club held a Marker Drive Bake Sale during lunch as students brought markers and coloring books and donated online in exchange for baked goods like cupcakes, chocolate chip cookies and donuts. Pictured, left to right: Nathaniel Wiesbrook, Mason Miao, Andrea Li and Miranda Burgos build their tacos; Ryan Boyd-Sharpe, Florence Lin and Clara Wood with baked goods.
— Aakash Vasireddy
Unity
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz visited Tony Reetz’s fourth-hour criminal justice class to share her job experiences.
— Maddie Reed
Urbana
The annual German Gingerbread House competition had students form groups and compete in two categories: structural integrity and creativity. Pictured: Phoenix, Damien Erikson, Oliver Rund and Pravy Phetchareun; and Sasha Maslov, Sylvie Rummenie, Henry Burrus and Brian Allison.
— Park Mitchell
Villa Grove
Senior Isidora Davis was awarded a full scholarship to attend Stanford University, where she will major in international relations and a minor in political science.
— Molly Little
Westville
Dance team held a toy drive that generated so much for Santa Claus Anonymous. Pictured, left to right: (bottom) Kennedy Barney, Mea Sparling and Jasmyn Meeker; (top) Anna Freeland, Ella Miller, Mackenzie Wright, Lilly Meeker, Chloe Brant and Kamryn Wright.
— Bryce Burnett