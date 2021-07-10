ARCOLA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Purple Riders among Lincoln Prairie Conference favorites, and nonconference games are good tests.
ARGENTA-OREANADATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Clinton 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Bombers have third head coach in as many seasons but potential to build early momentum is there.
ALAHDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Tri-County 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Tri-Valley is intriguing matchup, and having to face Arcola and Argenta-Oreana on the road is unenviable.
BHRA
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Oakwood 1 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Georgetown-RF 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Blue Devils host most of their games with new Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance members.
BLUE RIDGEDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 28 at Schlarman 3 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Lowpoint-Washburn 1 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Milledgeville 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Peoria Heights 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: New coach Matt Schubert’s Knights have challenging back half of 8-man schedule.
CENTENNIALDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Kankakee 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Hosting Normal West and Peoria is a welcome sight as Chargers vie for first playoff berth since 2015.
CERRO GORDO/BEMENTDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Harrisburg 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Carlyle 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Three early road games is tough, but Broncos fortunate to draw ALAH and Arcola at home.
CHAMPAIGN CENTRALDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Edwardsville 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Normal Community 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Daunting early road schedule for a Maroons program coming off a winless spring.
CLINTONDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Lincoln 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Tuscola 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Meridian 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Maroons need to capitalize early and late if they want a potential playoff berth.
DANVILLEDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Normal West 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Thornwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Urbana 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Vikings get fill of Peoria schools in three straight weeks, but Normal West and Thornwood are key late.
FISHERDAT OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Tremont 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at LeRoy 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Ottawa Marquette 1 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Bunnies don’t get any favors off the bat, and the LeRoy-Ottawa Marquette road finish is worth watching.
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARMDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 28 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. BHRA 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: New coach Jeff Willaman tries to get Buffaloes back on track after COVID-19 issues derailed spring.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEYDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 28 vs. Carlinville 2 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Eureka 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Tri-Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Forreston 3 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: GCMS coach Mike Allen described this schedule as tough. He’s right. Carlinville and Forreston are solid.
HOOPESTON AREA/ARMSTRONG-POTOMACDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Georgetown-RF 1 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Cornjerkers travel for most of their new in-conference games and hit road to play Oakwood and BHRA.
IROQUOIS WESTDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Salt Fork Noon
Sept. 24 at Seneca 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Raiders were fortunate to avoid BHRA in their first Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance foray.
LeROYDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Tremont 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Ottawa Marquette 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Little about the Panthers’ schedule is easy, but getting Fieldcrest and Fisher at home is fortunate.
MAHOMET-SEYMOURDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Canton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Effingham 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Lincoln 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Charleston 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Quincy Notre Dame 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Taylorville 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Mattoon 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Bloomington 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Bulldogs continue strong nonconference games with Canton, Quincy Notre Dame and Bloomington.
MILFORD/CISSNA PARKDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 28 at St. Thomas More 1 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Aquin 1 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Martinsville 2 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. F-C/Woodland 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Schlarman 2 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Peoria Heights 1 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Lowpoint-Washburn 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Decatur Lutheran 2 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Bearcats bookend this regular season with challenges at St. Thomas More and at Decatur Lutheran.
MONTICELLODATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Sages could boast a perfect record through Week 6. But final three weeks aren’t as easy to predict.
OAKWOODDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. BHRA 1 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Westville 1 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Games at Westville and Oakwood could carry major playoff implications. Same for Week 5 vs. BHRA.
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODADATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: First season in Illini Prairie Conference for Panthers, with tradition-rich programs lining October schedule.
PRAIRIE CENTRALDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: How Hawks fare in early trips to Unity and St. Joseph-Ogden could dictate how season goes.
RANTOULDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Eagles will be happy to play consistently as COVID-19 woes severely hampered their spring schedule.
RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTONDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Tri-Vallley 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Fisher 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at El Paso-Gridley 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at GCMS 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Eureka 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. LeRoy 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Going to Gibson City is never easy, but Mustangs will be happy they host Tri-Valley, Fisher and LeRoy.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDENDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Olympia 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: If Spartans enter Week 5 with at least a 2-2 record, they’ll be in good shape in the playoff picture.
ST. THOMAS MOREDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 28 vs. Milford/Cissna Park 1 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Schlarman 1 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Galva 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Metro East Lutheran 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Pawnee 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at West Prairie 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Martinsville 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. F-C/Woodland 1 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Sabers interestingly draw all other local 8-Man Association teams within the season’s first three weeks.
SALT FORKDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Momence Noon
Sept. 10 at Seneca 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Iroquois West Noon
Sept. 24 vs. Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Westville 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Storm could get off to a hot start facing some new conference foes before late three-week road trip.
SCHLARMANDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 28 vs. Blue Ridge 3 p.m.
Sept. 4 at St. Thomas More 1 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Metro East Lutheran 3 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Decatur Lutheran 3 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Milford/Cissna Park 2 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Galva Noon
Oct. 9 vs. Martinsville 3 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Pawnee 2 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Lowpoint-Washburn 1 p.m.
Colin’s comment: No Friday night lights for Hilltoppers with Saturday-only slate. Early test comes at St. Thomas More.
SULLIVAN/OKAW VALLEYDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Nokomis 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Newton 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Tuscola 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Meridian 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Clinton 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: This cooperative, now coached by John Bertetto, will look for program’s first win since 2016.
TRI-COUNTYDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Heyworth 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Chester 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. ALAH 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Villa Grove 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Three-game stretch with ALAH, Argenta-Oreana and Cumberland could define Titans’ season.
TUSCOLADATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Cumberland 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Central A&M 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Clinton 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. St. Teresa 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Warrensburg-Latham 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Meridian 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Strong nonconference games before seven-week stretch of Central Illinois Conference play awaits.
UNITYDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Olympia 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Monticello 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Week 9 should be a doozy for the Rockets. Monticello and Unity have staged some recent classics.
URBANADATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Centennial 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Durand/Pecatonica 1 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Peoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Danville 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Week 5 matchup is fascinating, as it sends Urbana essentially to the Wisconsin border.
VILLA GROVEDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Fisher 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Cumberland 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Sangamon Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Tri-County 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Arcola 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at ALAH 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Scheduling two Heart of Illinois conference opponents will provide a good litmus test for the Blue Devils.
WATSEKADATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 28 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at BHRA 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Former SVC foes await later, but Watseka has won its last two games against BHRA in 2016 and 2017.
WESTVILLEDATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 at Seneca 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Dwight 1 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Oakwood 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Salt Fork 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. BHRA 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Georgetown-RF 7 p.m.
Colin’s comment: Tigers’ first home games since 2019 feature quality foes in Oakwood, Salt Fork and BHRA.