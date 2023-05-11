We closed the book — mostly — on Year 7 of High School Confidential with last week's report. A few leftovers, though, worth bringing to light as we prep for Year 8 (visit news-gazette.com for all the work compiled by our correspondents from 39 area schools).
Champaign Central
The Academic Challenge for Engineering and Science (ACES) team placed sixth out of 28 teams at state, Central's highest finish in more than a decade. The team advanced to state by winning a sectional title. Individual medals at state were won by Stefan Popa (first place place in chemistry) and Jack Larson (third place in physics). Physics teacher and head of the ACES team, Darren Plattner, said he was "incredibly proud of the team’s hard work and achievements."
— Janani Pattabi
Danville
Juniors and seniors attended a Healthcare Career Fair in the high school's fieldhouse. Representatives from OSF, Carle and Illiana VA Health Care System were in attendance. Students learned of job opportunities and the required skills and education. Some employers also offered open interviews for students looking to start their career immediately. It was a valuable experience for all who attended.
— Josie Hotsinpiller
Shiloh
Student council attended the IASC State Convention in Lombard on May 4-6. There were five honor delegates and sophomore Andy Houlihan made the honor book. Senior Jacob Smith was presented the Pillar Honor Award for his recognition of being an outstanding member in dedication. The group also received the STAR award for the first time for outstanding service, team-building, appreciation work, spirit and state convention involvement. The students and adviser Dorene Boland toured Chicago, visiting Michigan Avenue, Shedd Aquarium, Willis Tower, Watertower Place, Navy Pier before taking in the hit musical "Grease" at Drury Lane Theater. The group is planning to serve teachers breakfast after the last day of school. Congratulations to the student council of 2023-24: frreshman Ella Bennnett, Judd Wolfe, Chloe Thompson, Taylor Williams, Ali Cash and Ahylssa Garwood; sophomores Maggie Milburn, Logan Gerberding and Katie Holmes; juniors Andy Houlihan, Jack Houlihan, Lily Brown, Lily North, Charlie North, Lydia Richardson, Kennedy Brown and Shaylun Christenberry; and seniors Briana Reese and Emily Milburn.
— Lydia Richardson
Westville
The eSports teams enjoyyed a successful season. Tyler Mahoney was second at sectionals to reach state — in Smash Bros Ultimate — on April 29 in Chicago. The Rainbow 6 Siege team — Zach Spence, Sam Sellers, Logan Sollars, Jonathan Holmes, Houston Bryant, Ethan Kincade and Jared Miller — won the HSEL Championship Spring Major against the Florida Cyclones Bishop Ward. Pictured, left to right: (front row) Zach Sloan, Carter Ghibaudy, Ethan Kincade, Aeris Poston, Jase Miller and Nathan Reistma; (standing) Braedon Pierce, Payton Pratt, Hannah Wagoner, Tyler Mahoney, Houston Bryant, Michael Williams, Zach Spence, Sam Sellers, Logan Sollars, Jared Miller, Jonathan Holmes and Layden Fox.
— Irelynn Phelps