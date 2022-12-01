12012022 HSCmilfordAAA

To subscribe, click here.

Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

On to this week's holiday report:

12012022 HSCacademyA
12012022 HSCacademyAA

Academy High

Business club hosted a pie sale leading up to Thanksgiving. Also, the girls’ basketball team opened its season against Blue Ridge.

— Rosie Atkinson

12012022 HSCalahA

ALAH

On Friday, Illinois recruit Kaden Feagin was announced at the IHSA football state finals at Memorial Stadium as part of the Class 2A All-State team. Feagin was joined by coaches, right to left) Ryan Jefferson, Don McCarthy and Mitch Wilson.

— Jacob Adcock

12012022 HSCarcolaA

Arcola

Students and staff took part in various Thanksgiving festivities at an assembly hosted by the student council: turkey bowling, “pin the gobble on the turkey,” bobbing for apples and a pumpkin pie-eating contest. Science teacher Eric Butler represented the staff in the bowling category, though he did not end up scoring a “turkey.”

— Karina Warfel

12012022 HSCblueridgeAA
12012022 HSCblueridgeA

Blue Ridge

Students decorated a “Rocket Around The Christmas Tree”-themed tree to auction at the Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees. Baby Fold is an organization with the goal of helping children and babies in need. Blue Ridge’s Tree raised a total of $170.

— Cadin Dozier

12012022 HSCFisherAAA
12012022 HSCFisherAA
12012022 HSCFisherA
12012022 HSCFisherAAAA

Fisher

AP Physics students were tasked with creating a series of ramps and obstacles — using as little paper and tape as possible — that would take a pingpong ball the longest to reach the end. Students pictured: Ander Hazzard, Jordan Claxton, Quinn Kuhns, Carter Dickey, Dylan Zwilling, Max Bruggman, Josiah Sapp and Ben Ottney.

— Emma McFarling

12012022 HSCgrfA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Basketball season is underway, the boys’ team spending Thanksgiving weekend at the Neoga Turkey Tournament.

— Izabella Wills

12012022 HSChoopestonA

Hoopeston Area

Brielle Crose was awarded for being fourth in the state in volleyball career digs (1,173). The girls’basketball team finished fourth at the Comet Classic over Thanksgiving weekend, as Maddie Barnes won the Comet Classic Team Award. The boys’ basketball team placed fourth at the Turkey Tourney as Anthony Zamora was named all-tournament.

— Emma Rayls

12012022 HSCleroyAAA
12012022 HSCleroyAA
12012022 HSCleroyA

LeRoy

On Nov. 22, student council ran a caramel apple bar, which was a huge hit among students and staff before Thanksgiving break. All proceeds will be donated to business teacher Kelsey Winterland's student teacher, Carson Walker, who unexpectedly lost his brother last week to Dravet Syndrome. Pictured: Student council members Becca Lehr, Emily Bogema, Baylee Benz, Rylee Bunn and Ashtyn Hall.

— Lilly Monigold

12012022 HSCmsAA
12012022 HSCmsAAAA
12012022 HSCmsA

Mahomet-Seymour

The annual Turkey Bowl took place on the Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving, students paying $1 to enter a raffle before teachers drew names to bowl against teacher Eric Andracke. This year’s winner: Ellie Dallas.

— Maddie Grindley

12012022 HSCmilfordA
12012022 HSCmilfordAA

Milford

Art Club, FFA and shop students made a Christmas parade float. Pictured: Hannah Sanford, Luke Trumann and Ryan Birch.

— Maddie Hardwick

12012022 HSCmonticelloA

Monticello

Students in conservation management and living environments classes teamed up to plant bulbs in the outdoor play space for preschoolers. Pictured, left to right: Reese Patton, Jack Brown, Josh Simnick and Maggie Tracy.

— Will Ross

12012022 HSCOakwoodA
12012022 HSCOakwoodAA
12012022 HSCoakwoodAAA

Oakwood

Students in foods and nutrition class teamed with business class to prepare coffee and breakfast for the school’s Coffee Cart. Students can order coffee and food items, and they will be delivered to the student's homeroom on the selected morning. Pictured: Darinka Snow and Gaia Molari preparing. Last Wednesday, students in foods and nutrition also took part in their annual Thanksgiving Feast.”

— Kalie Tison

Tags

Trending Videos