2022-23 High School Confidential, Week 11
Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On to this week's holiday report:
Academy High
Business club hosted a pie sale leading up to Thanksgiving. Also, the girls’ basketball team opened its season against Blue Ridge.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
On Friday, Illinois recruit Kaden Feagin was announced at the IHSA football state finals at Memorial Stadium as part of the Class 2A All-State team. Feagin was joined by coaches, right to left) Ryan Jefferson, Don McCarthy and Mitch Wilson.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
Students and staff took part in various Thanksgiving festivities at an assembly hosted by the student council: turkey bowling, “pin the gobble on the turkey,” bobbing for apples and a pumpkin pie-eating contest. Science teacher Eric Butler represented the staff in the bowling category, though he did not end up scoring a “turkey.”
— Karina Warfel
Blue Ridge
Students decorated a “Rocket Around The Christmas Tree”-themed tree to auction at the Baby Fold’s Festival of Trees. Baby Fold is an organization with the goal of helping children and babies in need. Blue Ridge’s Tree raised a total of $170.
— Cadin Dozier
Fisher
AP Physics students were tasked with creating a series of ramps and obstacles — using as little paper and tape as possible — that would take a pingpong ball the longest to reach the end. Students pictured: Ander Hazzard, Jordan Claxton, Quinn Kuhns, Carter Dickey, Dylan Zwilling, Max Bruggman, Josiah Sapp and Ben Ottney.
— Emma McFarling
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Basketball season is underway, the boys’ team spending Thanksgiving weekend at the Neoga Turkey Tournament.
— Izabella Wills
Hoopeston Area
Brielle Crose was awarded for being fourth in the state in volleyball career digs (1,173). The girls’basketball team finished fourth at the Comet Classic over Thanksgiving weekend, as Maddie Barnes won the Comet Classic Team Award. The boys’ basketball team placed fourth at the Turkey Tourney as Anthony Zamora was named all-tournament.
— Emma Rayls
LeRoy
On Nov. 22, student council ran a caramel apple bar, which was a huge hit among students and staff before Thanksgiving break. All proceeds will be donated to business teacher Kelsey Winterland's student teacher, Carson Walker, who unexpectedly lost his brother last week to Dravet Syndrome. Pictured: Student council members Becca Lehr, Emily Bogema, Baylee Benz, Rylee Bunn and Ashtyn Hall.
— Lilly Monigold
Mahomet-Seymour
The annual Turkey Bowl took place on the Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving, students paying $1 to enter a raffle before teachers drew names to bowl against teacher Eric Andracke. This year’s winner: Ellie Dallas.
— Maddie Grindley
Milford
Art Club, FFA and shop students made a Christmas parade float. Pictured: Hannah Sanford, Luke Trumann and Ryan Birch.
— Maddie Hardwick
Monticello
Students in conservation management and living environments classes teamed up to plant bulbs in the outdoor play space for preschoolers. Pictured, left to right: Reese Patton, Jack Brown, Josh Simnick and Maggie Tracy.
— Will Ross
Oakwood
Students in foods and nutrition class teamed with business class to prepare coffee and breakfast for the school’s Coffee Cart. Students can order coffee and food items, and they will be delivered to the student's homeroom on the selected morning. Pictured: Darinka Snow and Gaia Molari preparing. Last Wednesday, students in foods and nutrition also took part in their annual Thanksgiving Feast.”
— Kalie Tison