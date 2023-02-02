2022-23 High School Confidential, Week 18
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
***
Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Students and faculty are preparing for the spring open house on Sunday (4:30-6 p.m.). Students enjoy getting to meet and talk with prospective students at the event.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
Many additional aspects have been added to the gym to elevate the players' and fans' experience: new scoreboards, video boards, signs and decals. Senior Kailee Otto, a basketball and softball player, said: “Having these additions to our gym has made my senior basketball season stronger, and I can’t wait to see the progression made next.” Also, the broadcasting class, taught by Doug David, made hype videos for each senior basketball player. The improvements were funded through corporate scholarships, including places like CHI and Kirby Medical.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
The girls' basketball team secured a hard-earned double-overtie victory against ALAH at the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament in Cumberland. Senior Eva Hopkins scored a career-high 15 points in Arcola’s first victory against the Knights since 2015. Pictured: Coach Corey Roberts rests easy after the closer win; teammates Kelsey Moore, Jacey Kessler, Makenzie Thomas and Crystal Ramirez cheer on Hopkins as she shoots free throws.
— Karina Warfel
Armstrong
Monday night was awesome for the Trojans as Kyla Bullington reached 1,000 career points and many people came to support a fundraiser for a local family battling leukemia. The girls' basketball team put on a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle and raised over $1,100 for the family. Hoopeston Area also played a part, wearing orange ribbons, warmups and shirts.
— Gigi Mulvaney
Bement
Cast members of the high school play “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse,” directed by Becky Schaefer, rehearse the script. Pictured, left to right: Parker Summers, Kade Alumbaugh and Mackenzie Roberts. The play takes the stage on March 31.
— Emily Parrish
BHRA
Students in Jennifer Guminski’s social studies classes attended the Vermilion County Youth Conference, which was held for the first time by Danville High School’s Future Problem Solvers. Students from high schools throughout the county were separated into several groups and visited various tables where they would have a discussion with a speaker who had a background in either education, politics or was a notable person in the community. The topics focused on education, mental health, housing complications and employment. Guminski’s students were able to express their opinions on these issues and hear the opinions of others. Students in attendance included: Amanda Brown, Amber-Christine Reed, Cody Drake, Ella Smalley, Josh Gernand and Maci Long.
— Cody Drake
Cerro Gordo
On Friday, auditions were held for "Bugsy Malone," directed by retired music teacher Pamella Grohman and her daughter, elementary school teacher Heather Grohman. It is a 1920s mobster comedy with a war between two gangs — but the gangs are made up entirely of children. It tells the story of Bugsy Malone and Blousy Brown, and the plot revolves around the rivalry between Fat Sam and Dandy Dan’s gangs. Pictured: band director Wil Pritchard, who is helping with the production.
— Hannah Copeland