Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
***
Welcome to Year 7 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
At least once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feedback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On to this week's report:
Academy High
The school's service club, The Caring Crew, presented a representative from Eastern Illinois Foodbank with a check for $6,000. In the fall, The Caring Crew led by Sophia Libman hosted its third annual Care Fair where they raise money from outside donations, baked goods, games, and more. The $6,000 equald almost 20,000 meals.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
Students and staff were delighted to congratulate senior Wyatt Hillgoss on earning 1,000 points in his high school basketball career. He reached that milestone Jan. 28. He becomes the first ALAH basketball player to reach the mark. “This achievement showed me how much my hard work paid off and I am glad I could finish my senior year on a high note,” he said. Pictured, left to right: His parents, Kevin and Emily; Wyatt; and younger brother Will.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
Drama Club was all laughs at its first rehearsal and read-through its upcoming play. Though they have only had a few rehearsals, the actors and stage crew alike are excited to present “Clue” in March. Senior Reynol Oyervides is coordinating the lighting and sound design. He said: “This year's play is going to be great. From the tech side of the whole production, this is the most advanced one yet. I truly am excited for this year. All of this wouldn’t have been able to happen without our district’s help. We’re very grateful for them!”
— Karina Warfel
Bement
At a ceremony in the school's gym, Jazzi Hicks officially signed to Indiana State to compete in track and field.
— Emily Parrish
BHRA
Principal Brent Rademacher, took three teachers to the VASE (Vermilion Association for Special Education) Foundation Evening of Excellence banquet. The VASE Foundation is the cooperative that gives special education services to its member districts. The Evening of Excellence, held at Sleepy Creek Vineyards, honored AJ Jones, Anna Showers and James Hasty for their work with students.
— Cody Drake