On to this week's report:
Academy High
The POC Club (People of Color) had its second bake sale to raise money for their Black Educators Appreciation event and the Yo Soy Ella nonprofit. This event will be hosted at Academy High to honor under-represented Black educators and role models. The cakes below show the words “black is beautiful” “equality” and “love." Pictured, left to right: Jazz Jahiel, Jamari Stori and Yara Bajis.
— Rosie Atkinson
ALAH
Ten members from the school's FFA chapter spent Friday participating in the Lincoln Land Livestock Judging Contest at the Taylorville fairgrounds. The members, led by Megan Beckmier, evaluated 10 classes of high-quality livestock. The students not only saw a variety of animals, but multiple other FFA chapters. Senior Ava Binion said: “The livestock judging contest gives members an opportunity to meet people with similar interests and allows someone to explore the different options available through agriculture.” Pictured, left to right: (back row) Logan Beckmier, Lyle Adcock, Brody Louden, Aiden Cazel, Jackson Lebeter, Maddix Sterrit and Calahan Binion; (front row): Ava Binion, Ruby Burton and Abigail Miller.
— Jacob Adcock
Arcola
The track and field teams celebrated Senior Night last Tuesday. Seniors Elian Aguilera, Cristian Ramos, Mitchel Myers, Mikey Gauna, Emma Vazquez, Eva Hopkins, Karina Warfel and Aaliyah Garza were honored. The meet also featured two personal bests in discus by Myers and Gauna.
— Karina Warfel
Armstrong
At the beginning of every month, a bulletin board with a character trait is put up. March’s theme: leadership. Along with a student winning character of the month, there are awards for staff and students of the month for going above and beyond for their peers and make the school a better place. This month's winners: Character — Eli Kennel; Staff — Amy Bailey; Student — Acasia Gernetz.
— Gigi Mulvaney