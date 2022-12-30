To subscribe, click here.

Members of the Champaign-Urbana Congolese community pay their respects to Nzengeli Mfwamba during an April vigil outside the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana.

The 17 men and women whose lives were cut short in 2022 in Champaign County, and a status report on the investigations into their homicides:

JAN. 12

Victim:

  • Kristian Philpotts, 29, of Chicago.

Where:

  • Fatally shot on South Vine Street near Burkwood Court, Urbana.

Status:

  • Jahiem Dyer, 17, and Na’Shown Fenderson, 17, both of Champaign, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice for probation and a promise to testify against alleged shooter Tyjohn Williams, 17, whose murder case is pending.

FEB. 26

Victim:

  • Carlos Navarette, 24, of Rantoul.

Where:

  • Fatally shot inside the Rantoul Public House, 108 N. Garrard St., Rantoul.

Status:

  • No arrests.

MARCH 5

Victim:

  • Henry Golden III, 26, of Urbana.

Where:

  • Fatally shot outside The Retreat, 900 block of Welch Drive, Urbana.

Status:

  • No arrests.

MARCH 16

Victim:

  • Brandon McClendon, 25, of Champaign.

Where:

  • Fatally shot outside an apartment in the 400 block of Ginger Bend Drive, Champaign.

Status:

  • Girlfriend Cherell Ingram, 36, of Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.

APRIL 6

Victim:

  • Nzengeli Mfwamba, 49, of Champaign.

Where:

  • Beaten and stabbed to death outside his own home on Peppermill Lane, Champaign.

Status:

  • His daughter’s boyfriend, Dominic Fortune, 23, of Palatine and Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.

APRIL 12

Victim:

  • Rayvell E. Lofton, 20, of Rantoul.

Where:

  • Shot to death in a home in the 600 block of Saint Andrews Circle, Rantoul.

Status:

  • Quionte Chaney, 19, of Rantoul, awaiting trial for murder.

JUNE 12

Victim:

  • Scott Boyne, 34, of Rantoul.

Where:

  • Killed in a drag race on U.S. 136, west of Champaign County Road 2400 E.

Status:

  • Justin Shields, 21, of Rantoul, awaiting trial for failure to report an accident involving death and aggravated street racing.

JUNE 19

Victim:

  • Prentiss Jackson, 18, of Champaign.

Where:

  • Fatally shot inside a car at a “popup party” at Mach 1 gas station, 902 W. Bloomington Road, C.

Status:

  • Quentin Hymon, 20, of Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.

JULY 14

Victim:

  • Latoya Gwin, 34, of Champaign.

Where:

  • Fatally shot in a home in the 400 block of East Beardsley Avenue, Champaign.

Status:

  • Her father, Raymond Gwin, 70, of Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.

JULY 16

Victim:

  • Joshua Berg, 46, of Urbana.

Where:

  • Fatally shot in the 200 block of East Green Street, Champaign.

Status:

  • Matthew Denbo, 42, of Urbana, awaiting trial for murder.

AUG. 1

Victim:

  • Shelby L. Rix, 27, of Rantoul.

Where:

  • Beaten to death at First Heritage Inn motel, 420 S. Murray Road, Rantoul.

Status:

  • Khydijah Brazell, 28, of Rantoul, awaiting trial for murder.

AUG. 7

Victim:

  • Bryson Walker, 28, of Champaign.

Where:

  • Run over by a car 8:42 p.m. at the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street.

Status:

  • Marcus Allen Davis, 32, of Champaign awaiting trial for murder and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

AUG. 27

Victim:

  • Oscar Mallett, 36, of Champaign.

Where:

  • Shot in the strip mall in the 700 block of North Neil Street, Champaign.

Status:

  • Neilmyer Anderson, 32, of Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.

OCT. 4

Victim:

  • Rashaud Weatherall, 25, of Danville.

Where:

  • Fatally shot outside at the Oakwood Trace apartments in the 1100 block of North Third Street, Champaign.

Status:

  • No arrests.

NOV. 4

Victim:

  • Nizeri Carter, 18, of Champaign.

Where:

  • Fatally shot in a car in the 1100 block of North Elm Street, Champaign.

Status:

  • Keyshawn Brown, 18, of Champaign, and Thomas Woodson, 16, address unknown, awaiting trial for murder.

NOV. 9

Victim:

  • Taveon C. Davis, 24, of Champaign.

Where:

  • Fatally shot in the 1300 block of South Philo Road, Urbana.

Status:

  • No arrests.

NOV. 20

Name:

  • DeCarlo Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Ky., and Urbana.

Where:

  • Fatally shot in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive, Rantoul.

Status:

  • Tomir Johnson, 16, and his brother, Tomari Johnson, 14, awaiting trial for murder.

