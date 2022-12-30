In today's print editions:https://t.co/524TY7gzPY pic.twitter.com/vyCcUtA6El— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) December 30, 2022
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
The 17 men and women whose lives were cut short in 2022 in Champaign County, and a status report on the investigations into their homicides:
JAN. 12
Victim:
- Kristian Philpotts, 29, of Chicago.
Where:
- Fatally shot on South Vine Street near Burkwood Court, Urbana.
Status:
- Jahiem Dyer, 17, and Na’Shown Fenderson, 17, both of Champaign, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice for probation and a promise to testify against alleged shooter Tyjohn Williams, 17, whose murder case is pending.
FEB. 26
Victim:
- Carlos Navarette, 24, of Rantoul.
Where:
- Fatally shot inside the Rantoul Public House, 108 N. Garrard St., Rantoul.
Status:
- No arrests.
MARCH 5
Victim:
- Henry Golden III, 26, of Urbana.
Where:
- Fatally shot outside The Retreat, 900 block of Welch Drive, Urbana.
Status:
- No arrests.
MARCH 16
Victim:
- Brandon McClendon, 25, of Champaign.
Where:
- Fatally shot outside an apartment in the 400 block of Ginger Bend Drive, Champaign.
Status:
- Girlfriend Cherell Ingram, 36, of Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.
APRIL 6
Victim:
- Nzengeli Mfwamba, 49, of Champaign.
Where:
- Beaten and stabbed to death outside his own home on Peppermill Lane, Champaign.
Status:
- His daughter’s boyfriend, Dominic Fortune, 23, of Palatine and Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.
APRIL 12
Victim:
- Rayvell E. Lofton, 20, of Rantoul.
Where:
- Shot to death in a home in the 600 block of Saint Andrews Circle, Rantoul.
Status:
- Quionte Chaney, 19, of Rantoul, awaiting trial for murder.
JUNE 12
Victim:
- Scott Boyne, 34, of Rantoul.
Where:
- Killed in a drag race on U.S. 136, west of Champaign County Road 2400 E.
Status:
- Justin Shields, 21, of Rantoul, awaiting trial for failure to report an accident involving death and aggravated street racing.
JUNE 19
Victim:
- Prentiss Jackson, 18, of Champaign.
Where:
- Fatally shot inside a car at a “popup party” at Mach 1 gas station, 902 W. Bloomington Road, C.
Status:
- Quentin Hymon, 20, of Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.
JULY 14
Victim:
- Latoya Gwin, 34, of Champaign.
Where:
- Fatally shot in a home in the 400 block of East Beardsley Avenue, Champaign.
Status:
- Her father, Raymond Gwin, 70, of Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.
JULY 16
Victim:
- Joshua Berg, 46, of Urbana.
Where:
- Fatally shot in the 200 block of East Green Street, Champaign.
Status:
- Matthew Denbo, 42, of Urbana, awaiting trial for murder.
AUG. 1
Victim:
- Shelby L. Rix, 27, of Rantoul.
Where:
- Beaten to death at First Heritage Inn motel, 420 S. Murray Road, Rantoul.
Status:
- Khydijah Brazell, 28, of Rantoul, awaiting trial for murder.
AUG. 7
Victim:
- Bryson Walker, 28, of Champaign.
Where:
- Run over by a car 8:42 p.m. at the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street.
Status:
- Marcus Allen Davis, 32, of Champaign awaiting trial for murder and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
AUG. 27
Victim:
- Oscar Mallett, 36, of Champaign.
Where:
- Shot in the strip mall in the 700 block of North Neil Street, Champaign.
Status:
- Neilmyer Anderson, 32, of Champaign, awaiting trial for murder.
OCT. 4
Victim:
- Rashaud Weatherall, 25, of Danville.
Where:
- Fatally shot outside at the Oakwood Trace apartments in the 1100 block of North Third Street, Champaign.
Status:
- No arrests.
NOV. 4
Victim:
- Nizeri Carter, 18, of Champaign.
Where:
- Fatally shot in a car in the 1100 block of North Elm Street, Champaign.
Status:
- Keyshawn Brown, 18, of Champaign, and Thomas Woodson, 16, address unknown, awaiting trial for murder.
NOV. 9
Victim:
- Taveon C. Davis, 24, of Champaign.
Where:
- Fatally shot in the 1300 block of South Philo Road, Urbana.
Status:
- No arrests.
NOV. 20
Name:
- DeCarlo Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Ky., and Urbana.
Where:
- Fatally shot in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive, Rantoul.
Status:
- Tomir Johnson, 16, and his brother, Tomari Johnson, 14, awaiting trial for murder.
MARY SCHENK