A good chunk of the population probably couldn’t name the district they live in and their representative on the county board. What’s your best argument for why they should care about this election, and the board itself?
"This board administers and spends a healthy chunk of the tax dollars of Champaign County residents. The board also sets budgets for the many departments of the county that serve our community and is the caretaker of the real property of the county.
"The citizens should know that the departments will serve them when needed and that the property of the county is safe and maintained."
If elected, what issue would you make priority No. 1 — and how would you go about solving it?
"The jail project must continue to go forward and be completed. I will continue to push for that improvement and also lobby to give the project the budget it needs to be completed. We owe the staff and residents at the jail a safe and efficient facility."
Why do you want this role, at this time?
"I want this role now because I believe the community deserves a board that can make sound decisions with taxpayer dollars that are not affected by activist groups or 'hot button' issues."
What are three adjectives to describe the kind of representative voters would get in you?
"Experienced, rational, honest."
These are hyper-partisan times we live in, which has been evident in
county board meetings on several occasions. Is it possible for members of
the two parties to work together? Is it necessary?
"The current board majority has displayed disregard for the minority party opinion and input. This has been evidenced by the preformation of resolutions prior to constructive committee work.
"It is necessary for the parties to work together but only possible if this 'my way or the highway' attitude stops no matter the head count of party representation."
Why are you the best person for the job?
"As a local small business person for 30 years, I have met and worked for people of this county from all walks of life. I am familiar with the rural landscape and the urban environment. I truly want to lead with rationality , responsibility and have interest in what is best for the entire County."