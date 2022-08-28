ST. JOSEPH — A 23-year-old St. Joseph man was killed in a single motorcycle crash early Sunday in the village, authorities said.

Connor D. Wienke was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash — near 205 West Grand Avenue — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said.

Initial reports indicate Mr. Wienke was traveling eastbound on West Grand when his motorcycle "drifted to the right for unknown reasons and collided with a tree," Northrup said. "Mr. Wienke was not wearing a helmet and died from multiple traumatic injuries he received during the crash."

Authorities said the crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.

