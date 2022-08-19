24-7 Champaign shelter has a name ('Strides'), unanimous backing of council: 'It is a core human right to have housing'
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign’s first 24/7, 365-days-a-year, no-questions-asked-before-entry homeless shelter now has a name:
Strides.
“We’re looking forward to making good strides for those that we serve,” City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom explained during a presentation before the same board that doubles as the Champaign City Council.
With things likely to move fast after both the township board and city council voted unanimously to approve Champaign devoting $3.9 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the township-run shelter for two years, here’s a quick look at the timeline and other project details:
— The planned site: the Habitat for Humanity ReStore building — former home to a Salvation Army-run shelter — at 119 E. University Ave. in downtown Champaign. A two-year lease on the property could be signed at any moment — for $216,000 in Year 1, $168,000 in Year 2.
— Quarnstrom highlighted two key dates in his presentation: Nov. 1 (the planned opening date) and Oct. 1 (when he hopes to have the shelter’s most important hire — program director — in place with a Year 1 salary of $64,837, plus benefits).
Given that the latter date is just 43 days from now, he was advised not to think of Oct. 1 as a must-hit deadline.
“The sooner, the better — winter is coming — but at the same time, the shelter doesn’t exist today. We are no worse off if it takes you till October 2nd instead of October 1,” Mayor Deb Feinen said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t want you to move as quickly as possible, but I also want to be realistic that it may not be exactly as you proposed and it will still be better than nothing, which is what we have today.”
— A “low-barrier shelter,” as Champaign’s will be, effectively means that “residents will be allowed to enter, no matter what their sobriety” is at that time, Quarnstrom said. The only exceptions: those “actively using alcohol or drugs or having weapons or acting out through violence on staff,” he added.
— The shelter would have space for 50 men and 10 women, and a staff of 22: the program director, an outreach coordinator ($58,500 Year 1 salary), 12 case managers ($52,650 for first and second shifts, $57,525 for third) and eight security guards ($37,050 for first and second shifts, $41,925 for third).
— Among the unanswered questions: How will the shelter be funded after the two-year period — a concern raised by council member Vanna Pianfetti — and where will it be housed when the two-year lease is up? Quarnstrom said he’ll be actively searching for solutions to both issues shortly after the shelter is up and running, mentioning promising initial conversations he’s had with the city of Urbana and the University of Illinois, potential partners come fall 2024.
— Of concerns expressed during the public-comment period by Brian Knox, whose business is adjacent to the Habitat building, council member Tom Bruno said: “If somebody thinks we’re overlooking some better location (than one near the Champaign police building and Daily Bread Soup Kitchen), I think they should come forward and suggest where’s a better part of town. But if we’re going to be somewhere near our downtown, because that’s where the (homeless) population gravitates toward, this is as good a spot as any.”
— The resolution earned an enthusiastic round of thumbs-ups from all eight council members in attendance. (Will Kyles was out of town, attending the National Black Chamber of Commerce convention in East Peoria).
Said Alicia Beck: “It is a core human right to have housing. It is a core necessity for health and well-being. For us to be able to take this challenge on, I think is an enormous undertaking, but one that is well worth it. To be the leaders that do this for our community, our county as a whole, I think is really important.”
— In a related bill, both the township board and city council also unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement calling for Champaign to increase its rental-assistance funding (to prevent homelessness) by $200,000 and extend the program through June 30, 2024.
In other city council news this week:
— Approved: A $100,000 grant to the Visit Champaign County Foundation to go toward the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail, an undertaking that grateful co-chair Angela Rivers said will “educate today’s residents and visitors about the rich heritage of African Americans in this community and in the county and provide free and accessible experiences for all. We will accomplish this with your help.”
— Emailed: Thoughts from 15 residents to the city since its last council meeting regarding Champaign Central football’s pitch to play one varsity game on a Saturday afternoon in September at the currently off-limits McKinley Field. One supported the idea, 14 objected to it.
— Re-upped: Champaign’s seven-year arrangement with Potomac’s Rob Wood Farms to recycle and transport loose leaves, brush and holiday trees from the city’s yard waste collection program for another year, with an option of two more after that, at $7 per cubic yard and an amount no more than $150,000.
— Selected: The Champaign-based University Group as the developer of record for a proposed seven-story apartment building on city-owned property at 207 E. Stoughton St. The purchase price of $1.65 million is more than $1 million less than the appraisal the city received earlier this year.
— Donated: Blood, by Deb Feinen, ending a 23-year wait for the Champaign mayor, who closed this week’s council meeting with an informal public-service announcement.
Why the long wait for Feinen, who was accompanied by Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Visit Champaign County President/CEO Jayne DeLuce? We’ll let the mayor pick it up from here.
“We had lived in England for more than six months during the ’80s, when Mad Cow (Disease) was prevalent and they disallowed people from then giving blood after that. The science has now changed around that and they are now allowing people to donate blood. This is a fairly new thing, and we were really excited to be able to be part of it.
“But the reason I think it’s important to tell people about it is because our local blood bank said they have a list of 5,000 people who have either donated in the past or tried to come in and donate and have been deferred because of having been in England during that time frame. So there are 5,000 of you — there are probably more — out there who at some point have either donated blood or wanted to donate blood and weren’t able to and hey, you’re now eligible.
“I want to use this opportunity to let you know it was a really easy, simple process and they are so professional and amazing and it will probably take you less than a half-hour to go do it. We are always in need of blood donors in our community so please consider doing that.”