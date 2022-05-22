DANVILLE — A 25-year-old Danville man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot Saturday night in the city, police announced early Sunday.
Responding to a call of shots fired around 9:20 p.m., police reported finding a man laying in the 600 block of Grant Street with a gunshot wound to the torso.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting happened in the 600 block of Chandler Street and the victim “may have run to the area of Grant Street where he was located by the officers,” Danville police said.
No suspect information was made available early Sunday.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.