CHAMPAIGN — A 25-year-old Champaign man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the west part of the city.
Champaign Police were called to the 400 block of Ginger Bend Drive and found Brandon McClendon, 25, outside an apartment with gunshot wounds to his torso.
Officers gave him first aid until he could be taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m.
Police said they canvassed the surrounding area in west Champaign and found a crime scene at a nearby apartment building in the same block. Police continue to investigate.
The death is Champaign's first fatal shooting in 2022.
Coroner Duane Northrup ID'd the victim today and said an autopsy is scheduled for today.
There have been more than two dozen confirmed reports of shots fired in Champaign this year.
It marked the fourth shooting death in Champaign County in 2022.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.