$29,000 state grant paves way for Catlin library remodel
CATLIN — Next year will mark No. 20 for the Catlin Public Library at its Mapleleaf Drive location. Which got Director Kathleen Bennett to thinking: Maybe it’s time to spruce up the joint.
That led to library officials deciding to apply for a state Live and Learn construction grant, which board member and retired art teacher Crystal Carter fine-tuned before it was sent off.
This week came the good news, with Secretary of State Jesse White announcing that Catlin’s application was one of 18 selected statewide for matching grants and that $29,000 from the state — on top of the same amount from the library — was on the way, to go toward replacing the 19-year-old flooring and the original paint job.
The library has enlisted the help of interior designer Kristen Fanning with Champaign-based Reifsteck Reid to assist with picking out flooring and the bid process.
“We will use carpet squares and vinyl tile for the flooring,” Bennett says. “We want to install vinyl tile in the children’s area where the tables are located to allow for easier cleanup after messy crafts. Since there is carpet on the floor in the children’s area now, we need to roll out a giant piece of plastic to go under the tables to protect the flooring.”
Bennett expects the project upgrades will necessitate the library closing for two weeks.