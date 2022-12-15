CHAMPAIGN — Last month, a fire heavily damaged Jeff Gilchrist’s home in Champaign.
This week, another fire — at a storage facility in north Urbana — destroyed the possessions he had left, including the source of his livelihood, his Come Get This food truck.
Gilchrist posted on Facebook Thursday that his food truck will be closed until March.
It was destroyed in the fire, he said, and when he looked into replacing it he learned it’s going to be about a 90-day wait.
Gilchrist said he got a call from a woman who runs Own Your Own Storage in Urbana, which was extensively damaged in a fire Monday.
“She said, ‘I’m so sorry Jeff but one of the units caught on fire,’” he recalled.
When he got there, he said, “it was total devastation.”
Everything he still had from his home that wasn’t destroyed in the Nov. 13 fire at his home on West Bradley Avenue in Champaign was in his storage unit, he said.
He’s been staying at a hotel, but is making plans to move into a rental home.
“I’ll be all right,” he said.
Gilchrist formerly worked at Olive Garden restaurant for 16 years before opening his own food truck in 2019, where, he said, the specialties “hands down” are his Philly cheese steaks and cheese fries.
“There’s people out there worse off than me,” he said Thursday.
He didn’t express concern about what he’ll do for a living while he’s waiting to get another food truck.
“Everybody’s hiring. I’ll be all right,” he said. “No excuse where you can’t have a job right now.”