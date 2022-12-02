CHAMPAIGN — An early Friday morning fire inside a vacant 14-unit apartment building at 1101 S. Mattis Ave., C was quickly extinguished, Champaign fire officials said.
The fire department responded at 6:40 a.m. Friday after someone passing by reported a fire in the two-story building.
The fire was primarily contained to a first-floor unit.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire at the same address Nov. 25.
It was the third fire in a week in a vacant Mattis Avenue apartment building.
Champaign Fire spokesman Randy Smith said a fire was also reported about 1:15 p.m. Monday in a six-unit building in the 800 block of South Mattis Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from an upper-floor apartment. Firefighters quickly doused the flames in the third-floor apartment.
Smith said both apartment buildings were being renovated. The one in the 800 block of South Mattis had been closed due to a fire in October 2020. The building in the 1100 block of South Mattis was being renovated due to a stairwell issue. He was not aware if both buildings are owned by the same person.
Smith asked that any resident or business in the nearby area with an exterior surveillance camera system to notify the fire or police departments.