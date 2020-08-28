WATSEKA -- The second of two inmates found unresponsive at the Iroquois County Jail this past week has died, according to state police.
Jason P. Fancher, 47, of Milford was found by county sheriff’s deputies to be unresponsive in the jail Tuesday and was taken to an area hospital.
He had been in critical condition, but was pronounced dead Thursday, according to state police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3.
Another inmate, Andre J. Maiden, 24, of Hoopeston, was found by sheriff’s deputies to be responsive in the jail on Wednesday and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said an autopsy done Friday on Mr. Maiden found no documented injuries that would explain a sudden death.
“We are pending toxicology results,” he said.
An autopsy on Mr. Fancher was done Friday by the Champaign County coroner’s office, since Mr. Fancher died in a hospital in Urbana.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said nothing definitive was found in that autopsy.
"Mr. Fancher's cause of death is pending further investigation and testing right now," he said.
Both deaths remain under investigation by state police.