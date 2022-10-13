CHAMPAIGN — Charges have been filed against three men in connection with a Sept. 8 shooting on Heritage Drive, Champaign police said.
Shamario Brown, 24, of Champaign, Kenichi Townsend, 27, of Urbana, and Juvon Mays, 41, of Champaign, were charged Thursday with multiple Class felonies including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.
On the day of the shooting, police responded to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury.
Two victims, a 76-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old woman with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds, were found and treated at a local hospital and released, according to police.
The victims had been pulling into a driveway when two men approached their vehicle and opened fire and then fled in a vehicle driven by a third person.
Police said the shootings were a case of mistaken identity and not a random act of violence.
Townsend and Mays were arrested in Urbana on Sept. 12 after fleeing a traffic stop by a Champaign officer and Brown was later apprehended in Kendall County. All three are in custody on charges related to the Sept. 12 incident, according to police.
Anyone with additional information is asked to share it with with police or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, or online at 373tips.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.