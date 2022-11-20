34-year-old man pronounced dead at scene of Rantoul shooting
RANTOUL — A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting incident Sunday afternoon in Rantoul, police say.
The unidentified man was among two people found shot when Rantoul police responded to multiple calls about a shooting in the 1100 block of Falcoln Drive at 1:39 p.m. Sunday.
The second individual, a 15-year-old male, "is believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries," police said, and was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
There is no suspect information at this time, Rantoul police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Rantoul police at 217-892-2103, or Champaign County Crime Stoppers 217-373-TIPS.