GIBSON CITY — A year after luring Night Ranger to Ford County, Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services has booked another ‘80s rock chart topper for its third annual Summer Bash.
Taking the downtown stage the night of Aug. 19: .38 Special, of “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up in You” fame, with warm-up act Winger.
The free show, which brought Warrant to town in 2021, is the hospital’s way of saying thanks to employees and health-care workers all over (“for pushing through the pandemic, understanding there is a battle still being fought every day against COVID,” organizers say); local businesses (“they struggled, they battled and they adapted!”); and, well, everyone (for “doing your part through the past couple of years to get us closer to normal. It hasn’t been the most fun, but here we are”).