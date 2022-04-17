CHAMPAIGN — The temperature on the streets of New York City was sticky on Aug. 25, 1968, eventually rising to a sweltering 91 degrees, as Champaign’s Douglass Center Drum Corps and Drill Team began their march and banged on their drums in unison, rapping out cadences that had won them competitions against vaunted drumlines in the Midwest.
The leader of the group, 26-year-old Bud Johnson, marched along for 12 miles, bent over in exhaustion at times, as the group’s chaperones ran ahead, shouting out when they were about to march past a group of judges in the Elk Club national drum and drill team competition.
When he needed to, Johnson mustered the strength to pull himself together and walk upright.
A few days earlier, as the group was set to depart from Champaign, Johnson contracted pneumonia.
The trip was too important, though, and the group had worked too hard for the Navy veteran to stay in bed. For weeks, they worked to raise the money, putting on car washes and other fundraisers along with putting out pleas in The News-Gazette to procure the $3,500 needed to make the trip, where they’d compete against more than 300 of the best drum corps and drill teams in the country.
So Johnson pressed on, even as his body began to cramp.
“It was like the World Series to us,” former drum corps member Terry Townsend recalled. “It was important to Bud that we did not let everybody down. If we were going to lose, it was going to be losing after giving everything that we could give. As we lined up for competition, that’s what Bud said to us.
“We didn’t think we were going to win,” he said. “But we did.”
After enjoying the sights of New York City, where they missed a scheduled appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show because of bus troubles, the group arrived back at Douglass Center, guided by a police escort. All the group saw was a sea of people, cheering and celebrating their victory.
“None of us have forgotten it,” Townsend said. “It was like we were an NBA team who won a championship, and we arrived back in town and we saw all of these people. Everybody was there for us.”
The trip was the first and only of its kind for the Douglass Center Drum Corps and Drill Team, a group that became an institution in Champaign’s Black community in the ’50s and ’60s. It took a leader like Johnson, then the assistant director of Douglass Center, to make it happen, Townsend said.
The man who would eventually go on to lead Boys and Girls Clubs in California and Arizona not only knew how to relate to kids, but he knew how to communicate with a diverse array of people. That gave him the wherewithal to lead the team with the military precision he learned as a member of the Navy band and to convince community members to donate enough money to send them to New York City.
“Some people just evolve as natural leaders, and Bud, he was just that,” Townsend said. “I would say Bud was a servant leader. He really got joy out of setting the course and allowing other people achieve their goals.
“He was well-liked and really knew how to establish a rapport with young people. His leadership in the community is what’s needed right now.”
❈ ❈ ❈ ❈
Liz Jackson couldn’t believe it when she saw the short documentary on the Douglass Center Drum Corps put together by WILL in 2009.
The youngest of Bud Johnson’s three children had never known her father to be a musical man, but there he was, speaking about his leadership of the best drumline in the country. Jackson was born in Yuma, Ariz., where Johnson settled four decades ago and lived until he died last fall. He was 40 when she was born and had left Champaign a few years earlier.
“He would vaguely talk about Champaign with me,” Jackson said, “but I feel like that’s a whole other life that I don’t know anything about, and there are so many experiences he had when he was younger, and even as a younger adult that I feel like I don’t know anything about.”
Of course, all three of his children grew up knowing their father made an impact on the lives of children, whether he was in Champaign, San Bernardino, Calif., or Yuma, where he volunteered and worked with children even after taking on a job as an equal employment opportunity specialist with the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground.
Yolanda Brown, his second child, grew up in Champaign but traveled to San Bernardino and Yuma in the summers and lived in Yuma for a short time.
In the four decades after he left Champaign in 1979, Jackson would hear stories about Johnson from people who don’t know he’s her father. His son, Lamar, experienced the same thing.
“Everybody had a unique story they could remember, in detail, from beginning to end,” Brown said. “Those types of memories were a big part of their lives.
“It came to a point to, when I was in Champaign-Urbana and I mentioned his name, the respect would come with it. ‘Yeah, I know him,’ was going to be the reaction every time. You can be anywhere at any given time, and someone will have a memory of a moment in their life, and it turns out at the end of the story, they mention my dad’s name.”
Johnson, though, was never one to boast about his accomplishments. Instead, they’d learn about his skills, like his ability to speak Spanish or his writing talent by watching him.
“I never knew how strong of a writer he was until I was watching him write letters, write proposals,” Lamar said. “He was excellent at the crossword puzzles in the newspapers. His literary skills were off the charts.”
Before he left Champaign, Johnson wrote a book about Douglass Center, something his kids never knew.
“I had to tell the family, because the family didn’t even know,” Terry Townsend said. “That’s typical Bud. He just did his thing, and, like any servant leader, he was just happy to see people be successful.”
❈ ❈ ❈ ❈
Because of COVID-19, Johnson didn’t have a funeral when he died last fall at the age of 79. Instead, his family, led by his sister, Ella Coleman, will host a celebration of life on Saturday at Douglass Center.
His kids will all be there, excited to hear stories about their father that he would never tell them. Jackson, who now lives in Alabama, has never been to Champaign. While they keep up with each other by phone and text, her two older siblings, who are 15 and 10 years older than her, haven’t seen Jackson since she was a young child.
“With him being older when he had me, there are so many pieces of his younger life that I missed out on and don’t know about,” Jackson said. “I think that’s the big thing for me. I’m excited to hear all of the different stories about what a crazy guy he was, or just little nuance stories that nobody else would know except for those particular people. Or little inside jokes.
“I love stuff like that, and I look forward to hearing all of those stories about him, funny and otherwise.”
They’re excited to see old friends like Townsend, now in his 70s, who hasn’t strapped on a snare drum in decades. In the years after the championship-winning parade, the drum corps fizzled out. Some of those cadences still play in Townsend’s head, though, and he’ll never forget the sounds of the hundreds of people who greeted their bus that day 54 years ago.
This week, he and his fellow former drum corps members are reconvening. And while they’re not all fit enough to make a 12-mile march in 90-degree heat, they’ll be practicing for one more performance at Douglass Center.
“Emotions will run high,” Townsend said. “People will be emotional for the passing of Bud, but they will also be emotional for the passing of an era, or something to that effect. But, it was a very important program.
“People are older, some are in their 70s and 60s, and I don’t know what they can or cannot do,” Townsend said. “I know some are sick. We’ll see how it turns out, but we’re going to make the best of it, however it comes off. We’re going to have the memory that we do this. I have a bad leg. I’m on a cane. But if I have to crawl, I’m going to crawl to Douglass Center that day.”