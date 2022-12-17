SPRINGFIELD — Five local area long-term-care facilities have been fined by the state for high-risk violations.
That includes two in Champaign County — Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy, and Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care, Champaign.
The three others were in Vermilion County and included Arcadia Care, Danville, Colonial Manor, Danville, and Heritage Health Hoopeston.
Each of the five were fined $25,000 for type-A violations, which, under the state’s Nursing Home Care Act, are violations in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result — or has occurred.
The fines were from the third quarter of the year, which runs from July through September, and were posted recently by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Four of the five facilities with type A violations, excluding Arcadia Care in Danville, were fined in connection with resident falls with injuries.
Arcadia Care was fined in connection with required staff testing for COVID-19.
According to a state report, on May 26, an official of that nursing home provided a list of employees who weren’t up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and said all must test twice a week.
Lab tests from the week of May 16 that were compared to the list of employees who weren’t up to date on vaccinations identified 35 employees without any documentation of testing that week and 12 employees who had just one test completed that week, according to the report.
In addition to fines for type A violations, there were fines for lesser type B violations assessed in the third quarter against the following facilities:
- Accolade Healthcare of Danville, fined $2,200.
- Bement Health Care Center, Bement, fined $1,100.
- Hawthorne Inn of Danville, fined $2,200.
- Heritage Health Hoopeston, fined $4,400 ($2,200 for each of two type B violations).